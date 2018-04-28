Pending
James N. Baker, 90, of Davenport, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Sylvia E. Barr, 92, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Good Samaritan Village in Geneseo, lll. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Rocky L. Brooks, 57, of Tipton, died Friday, April 27, 2018, in his home. Services are pending with Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.
Dan L. Combtes, 77, of Moline, formerly of Orion, died Friday, April 27, 2018. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Grace Dahnke, 77, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Genesis East Hospital. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting with services.
Sharlene “Shar” Duyck, 82, a resident of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Oakwood Place on the campus of Ridgecrest Village surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Patricia Kellor, 74, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Lutheran Living.The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements
Howard King, 91, a resident of Davenport, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Ann Marie Kofron, 78, of Tipton, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services are pending with Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.
Eileen Mann, 97, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2017 at Good Samaritan Village in Geneseo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Marc S. Middleton, 67, of Rapids City, Ill., died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Faye M. White, 99, of Davenport, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Arrangements pending with Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Mildred 'Mid' Woodburn, 97, formerly of Port Byron, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at New Perspectives Senior Living, Silvis, formerly The Lighthouse. Arrangements are pending with Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.