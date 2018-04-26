Pending
Joanne Burdell Beckley, 85 ,of Tipton, Iowa, died Tuesday April 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, Iowa.
Troy S. Dietrick, 50, of Clinton passed away April 24, 2018, in Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes.
Verlee J. "Lee" Dismer, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Nadine Duyvejonck, 88, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
James H. Hamer, 86, of Atkinson, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home, Atkinson.
Patricia A. Miller, 85, of Davenport died on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport.
Dorothy Frandsen Schwartz, 91, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.