Pending
Dan Bebber, 71, of Geneseo, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the emergency room at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home.
Nadine Gay, 62, of Moline, died Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
William Hansen, 90, of East Moline, formerly of Moline, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Lois H. Marshall, 88, of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Mercy Living Center North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Nancy Jean “Nan” Smith, 82, of Clinton and Camanche, Iowa, lost her battle to pulmonary fibrosis after two years on Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Mercy Living Center-North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Diane L. Terrill, 62, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018, at her daughter's home in West Liberty, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.