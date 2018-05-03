Pending
Heidi L. Basten, 58, of Milan, Ill., died Monday, April 30, 2018, at Univeristy of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Vickie L. Cargile, 64, of Moline, died Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Ralph L. Dodds, 84, of Davenport, passed away May 1 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Keith R. Hogan, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 1, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City. Full obituary will be available soon.
Paul G. Holevoet, 69, of Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Vandemore Funeral Home, Atkinson is assisting with services.
Rita J. Johnson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a long battle with cancer. Deroo Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting with services.
Mary Schaab, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
William H. Teichman, 86, of East Moline, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.