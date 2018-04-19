Pending
George Adams, 73, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Thomas A. Bogener Sr., 65, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Marilyn Jean Coffey, 84, of Clinton, formerly of Fulton and Albany, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Mercy Living Center North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton
James F. Dorr, 72, of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Harold L. Durkop passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa, Iowa. Arrangments are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Leona Alvina Jensen, 101, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Maggie's House, DeWitt, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home, Clinton.
Necie McBride, 73, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.
Kyle Medinger, 33, of Moline, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Lanny Rae Minnaert, 75, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel
Eva Theuninck, 87, of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline
Glenn A. Wells, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday April 18, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.