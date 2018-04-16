*1CAPBF*Pending
Crawford Blanks, 66, of Davenport, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Antoinette J. Grage, 86, of East Moline, and formerly of Camanche, passed away April 15, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Jeffrey Lee Hamilton, 66, of Byron, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at home, Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones FUneral Home, Savanna.
William J. "B.J. the DJ" Hendersen Jr., 50, of Tipton, passed away Friday 13, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at the Hendersen-Barker Funeral Home, West liberty.
Jill I. Jorgensen, 55, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Leslie A. Kendall, 67, of New Windsor, Illinois, died Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Merigold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Galesburg. Arrangements pending Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Mary Walther, 64, of Prophetstown, died, Sunday, April 15, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Sandra JoAnn Henry, 82, of Milan, formerly of California, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Irene M. Meyer, 78 of Moscow, Iowa, died on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa.
David "Dave" Stahr, 61, of Davenport, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
James Winger, 71, of Clinton, passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
