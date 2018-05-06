Pending
Dorothy I. Bernauer, 92, of Eldridge and formerly of Davenport, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Cynthia S. Bunyard, 62, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport.
Betty Ann Davis, 81, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at her home in Heritage Assisted Living. Services are pending at The Runge mortuary.
Eugene G. Fischer, 78, of East Moline, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at home with his wife and friends by his side. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.
Daniel W. "Whitey" Frank, 90, of Moline, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Joseph A. Montjoy, Jr., 64, of East Moline, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Donna M. Nolte, 86 of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements are pending at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Destiny D. Orr-Clark, 19, of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at Genesis East, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Lawrence M. Sherwin, 66, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Genesis East. Arrangements have been handled by Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Lawrence "Larry" Hughston Sexton, 89, of Downey, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018, at The Bird House in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch, Iowa.