Pending
Kathleen L. Anderson, 68, of Orion, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home.
Veneta G. Beasley, 69, of Preemption, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, Illinois.
R. Joe Creen, 85, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Darrell Edward Daniels, 80, formerly of Miles, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Mercy Living Center South, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Melissa Fowler, 43, of Davenport, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Harlan J. Hazer, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2018, in Chandler, Arizona. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Esther A. Hetzel, 79, of Cambridge, Illinois, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Zeura E. Krambeck, 98, East Moline, formerly of Moline, passed away Monday May 7, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home. Moline.
Vickie A. La Roche, 67, of East Moline, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Clyde Eugene Laughlin, 86, of Bettendorf, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Clara B. Maniscalco, 91, of Davenport, died Monday, May 7, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
George D. Norman, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Robert “Bob” John Sterk, 85, of Charlotte, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 7, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Lee Sullens, 91, of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.
Mary Zephrina Sierra Terronez, 87, of Rock Falls, Illinois, died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Community General Hospital, Sterling, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.