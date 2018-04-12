Pending
Susan K. Gregory, 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her home in Maquoketa, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center.
Daniel James, 58, of Milan, formerly of Muscatine. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Harold H. Kohn, 96, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Nicole M. Lacina, 36, of Moline, passed away Monday, April 9, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jerald “Rich” Rupe Jr., 53, of Iowa City, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Service, Columbus Junction, Iowa
Janice E. Sample, 84, of rural Geneseo, Illinois, passed away April 9, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
George A. Sandholdt, 88, of Sabula, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Leona B. Siegel, 99, formerly of Rock Island, died Monday, April 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Frank M. Talboom, 85, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Betty A. Vande Voort, 76, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Kahl Home for the Aged, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.