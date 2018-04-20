Wilma Corbett, 95, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Mercy Living Center North, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Angela M. Elliott, 40, of Muscatine, passed away April 17, 2018, at Sedgwick County Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Patricia Fulton, 91, of East Moline, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Donna E. Haggerty, 87, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Bonita "Bonnie" Kramer, 73, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday, April 19,2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan
Richard G. Lund passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at home in Andrew, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Paul McCoy, 81, of Surprise, Arizona, and Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 19, at his home in Arizona. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jean Marie McGlynn, 71, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Wednesday afternoon, April 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Kyle Medinger, 33, of Moline, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Lanny Rae Minnaert, 75, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at his home in rural Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Daniel G. Richardson, 67, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.