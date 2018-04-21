Burdell Arp, 74, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Marilyn C. (Klostermann) Canaday, 67, of Clinton, formerly of Vinton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Genesis East, Davenport. Services are pending with Snell-Zornig Funeral Home.
Wilma Corbett, 95, of Savanna, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Mercy Living Center North, Clinton. Services are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Gary W. Murphy, 57, of New Windsor, Ill., died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
William J. “Bill” Pritchard, 75, of Atkinson, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, Ill. Vandemore Funeral Home, Atkinson, is assisting with services.
Nancy Roberts, 68, of Milan, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Catherine Ann Randecker, 85, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Resthave in Morrison, Illinois. The Law-Jones Funeral Home is assisting with services.
M. Jean Sonnhalter, 91, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Lela Spratt, 80, of Davenport, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Valeria J. Titus, 90, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.