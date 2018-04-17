Pending
Claire L. Smith, 94, Orlando, Florida, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Explore the cosmos with a visually inspiring concert featuring well-known music from Star Wars, The Jetsons, Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and much more! The otherwordly sounds of the QCSO will be accompanied by high-definition NASA videos. Blast off with the QCSO on this fun-filled adv…