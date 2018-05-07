Pending
Judi Goddard, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at her home. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Judi's family and her arrangements.
Rudy B. Holmstrom, 71, of rural Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Dale Hofmeister, 90, of rural Prophetstown, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Jacquelyn J. "Jacki" Klawonn, 66, of rural Cambridge, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Service, Cambridge.
Velma R. Mann, 81, formerly of Orion, Ill., passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at Heartland Health care, Moline. Wendt Funeral, Moline is assisting with services.
James R. Simpson-Ostendorf, 63, of Savanna, Ill., passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center, Clinton. Services are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Patricia M. Witherspoon, 69, of Silvis, died Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory.