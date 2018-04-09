*1CAPBF*Pending
*1CAPBF*
*1CAPBF*Virginia E. Chandler, 95, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Fountains Assisted Living, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
*1CAPBF*Danny Green, 65, of Savanna, died on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North, Clinton, Iowa. Services are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
*1CAPBF*Kirstin Foss-Cuellar, 56, of Davenport, died on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
*1CAPBF*Eliseo 'Lee' Bianchi, 82, of Albany, Ill., passed away April 7, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
*1CAPBF*Betty L. Raney, 90, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
*1CAPBF*Jessie Berniece Meeker, 97, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at the Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
*1CAPBF*Leonard Long, 84, of Osco, Ill., passed away at his residence on April 8, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Kirk, Huggins and Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., in Orion.
*1CAPBF*Mrs. Sandra Shontz, 79, of DeWitt, died Saturday at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
*1CAPBF*Kenneth L. Hoyt, 82, of Reynolds, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.