Pending
Mary A. Bennett, 83, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at her home. Services are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Robert A. Bergert, 78, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Brett J. Meier , 20, of Hoopole, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 21, 2018, in rural Kewanee. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edith L. Olsen, 85, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending with McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Betty Louise Riley, 85, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo. Services are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory.