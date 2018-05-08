Pending
Cole Austin, 20, of Clinton passed away May 6, 2018, in a automobile accident in Omaha, Nebraska. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Lucinda “Cindy” Jones, 85, formerly of Davenport, passed away May 5, 2018, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Cheryl Calvert Kress, 58, Muscatine, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Dale W. Hofmeister, 89, of rural Prophetstown, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jeff Howard, 58, of Clinton passed away May 5, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Minnie Meeker, 88, of Eldridge, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Bradley David Whitesell, 59, of Dixon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Patrick Willman, 47, of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.