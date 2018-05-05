Pending
Heidi L. Basten, 58, of Milan, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting with services.
Robert P. Brown, 59, of Silvis, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Zelma Mary Burr, 101, died May 4, 2018, at Lone Tree Care Center. Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is assisting with services.
David J. Cox, 94, of Moline, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Carlene Mae Klarner, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Carol Edna McAfee, 75, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018, as the result of an automobile accident. Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine, is assisting with services.
Gary D. Mullane, 71, of Hanover, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at home surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Law-Jones Funeral Home is assisting with services.
Evelyn A. "Evie" Reynolds, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending with McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Betty Deloris Schroeder, 87, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at Mercy Living Center-South, Clinton. Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory, Clinton, is assisting with services.
Dorothy L. Steinbrink, 97, formerly of Moline, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Joseph S. Talbot, 78, of rural Geneseo, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at his home. Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo is assisting with services.