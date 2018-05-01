Pending
Wilma Pauley , 90, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society, Mt. Carroll. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary Tallman 77, of Maquoketa, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at her home in Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
Michael D. Bell, 63, of Milan, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Freda R. Coons, 63, of Taylor Ridge, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Homer Vance, 69, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary Gail Donovan, 58, of LeClaire, died Monday, April 30, 2018, in UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Richard C. Huffstutler, 71, of Coal Valley, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Mark E. Dawson, 67, of Blue Grass, formerly of Muscatine, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport.
Randy Logan Koch, 64, formerly of Union, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Kay Hazen, 70, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018. Online condolences may be made through Henderson-Barker Funeral Home.