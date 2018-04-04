Pending
Evelyn Arensdorf, 77 of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Gertrude Housenga, 98, of the Alverno Health Care Facility in Clinton, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at the Alverno. Arrangements are pending at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton, Illinois.
Betty J. Jacobs, 88, of Moline, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at home, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Allan B. Lund, 71, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Herman D. Paulsen, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Crestview Specialty Care Center, West Branch, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.
Bryce E. Quady, 77, of Rock Island, died March 23, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Timothy J. Richmiller, 61, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Travis Dean Seitz, 27, of Sherrard, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018, in Sherrard. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.