Gloria L. Furrow, 71, of Maquoketa, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
George L. Hardison, 68, of East Moline, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Myrna J. Linnenkamp, 78, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Helen Sherie Morrow, 90, of Geneseo, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Harry G. Reeder, 70, of Moline, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Donald O. Scheibe, 89, of Maquoketa, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Maquoketa Care Center. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Renee Odell Spragg, 63, of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending at St. Anthony's Church, Davenport.
John E. Wilson, 74, of Coal Valley, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.