Pending
Daniel A. Fuller, 63, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away May 30, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Danny D. Gatewood, 67, of Key West, Florida, passed away May 24, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at www.TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Violet M. Lindstrom, 98, of Bedford, Texas, formerly of East Moline, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Parkwood Healthcare Community, Bedford. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Harold “Pete” Sibley, 70, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away May 31, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes.