Pending
Claryce Louise Holmberg , 92, of Lake Carroll, Illinois, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, after a brief stay at the Carroll County Good Samaritan Society. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Thomas L Smaha, 80, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away peacefully after a lingering illness Monday morning, April 30, 2018, in Swedish American Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Anderson Funeral and Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL.
Eileen F. Mann, 97, of Geneseo, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Village in Geneseo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Joseph S. Talbot, 78, of rural Geneseo, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Alan J. Hoffman, 80, of Moline, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Jolene S. Springman, 79, of Muscatine, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis, Muscatine is assisting with services.
Virgil E. Jarrett, 91, of Muscatine, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at his home. Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis, Muscatine, is assisting with services.