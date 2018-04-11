Nancy Agnew, 79, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Chapman Funeral Home.
Marilyn Coulston, 63, of Moline, passed away Sunday April 8, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gary Gregory, 72, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jeanann F. Hood, 86, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Good Samaritan Home, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mark Douglas Martensen, 51, of Clinton, passed away peacefully Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Alverno, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are pending at Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joan Lucille (Madsen) Meier, 91, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home.
William L. "Bill" Mohr, 58, of Eldridge, died Saturday, April 7, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Chambers, Eldridge.
William H. Pilcher, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Monday April 9, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Dorothy Platt, 93, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Fremont A. "Jr." Rudsell, 70, of Reynolds, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Reynolds.
Janice E. Sample, 84, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly April 9, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.