Pending
Caroline J. “Jill” Carlson, 71, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Betty J. Galle, 68, Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Hammond Henry Hospital Emergency Room, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Joline Henss, 87, of Moline, died Monday, May 14, 2018, at New Dawn Memory Care Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Jean L. Mueller, 87, of Milan, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at New Perspective, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Eugene Proud, 83, of Clinton, passed away May 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes.
Naomi R. Sheldon, 72 of Waterloo, passed away Monday May 15, 2018, at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements are pending at Pape Funeral Home.
Dr. Benjamin Z. Shnurman, DO, 71, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Harriet B. Vernon, 91, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Carroll County Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Mount Carroll. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.