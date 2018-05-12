Marlene M. Aldeman, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Friday May 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Traci L. Avis, 47, of Muscatine, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City, following a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are pending at Geo M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Dale E. Burrill, 70, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
John G. Gabor, 85, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, May 10, 2018, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Betty J. Galle, 68, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Hammond Henry Hospital Emergency Room, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Sarah H. "Sally" Gianulis, 68, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jerry Henry, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, May 11, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Clayton A. Johnson, 99, of Hobe Sound Florida, formerly of Moline, passed away May 6, 2018, after a brief illness. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Gertrude M. “Trudy” Johnson, 89, of Cambridge, Illinois, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Dr. Donald J. “Don” Lantow, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Edith Mensendike, 90, of Stockton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Waverly Place Nursing Facility, Stockton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Dalton Christopher Oaks, 6-month-old son of Matthew and Ashley Oaks of Davenport, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center – East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport
Richard J. Requet, 87, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Richard Stradt, 80, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 10, 2018. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Merrill E. Taber, 82, of rural Atkinson, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Geneseo Village. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home, Atkinson.
Clifford E. White, 86, of Andover, Illinois, died Thursday, May 11, 2018, in Andover. Arrangements are pending at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion, Illinois.
Michael C. “Mike” White, 59, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Tuesday evening, May 8, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Everett L. Williams, 80, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.