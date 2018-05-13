Pending
Vivian Nadine Brown, 76, a resident of Davenport, died on Friday, May 11, 2018, at St. Mary's Healthcare in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Frederick P. Canarr, 80, of Milan, Illinois, passed away on Friday May, 11, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Terry Lee Cousins, 67, formerly of Grand Mound and DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday evening, May 11, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Emery "Bill" Craig, 80, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Unity Point Health – Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Russell Fisk, 30, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Coal Valley, Illinois, died Friday in Kansas City. Fisk was shot to death while driving his vehicle in the area of N.W. Barry Road and North Marston Avenue, Kansas City police said in a news release. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home.
Hubert W. Londo, 95, of Morrison, Ill., died Friday, May 11, 2018, at Resthave Home in Morrison.
Donald R. Ricklefs, 65, of Davenport, died on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at his residence following a lengthy illness. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport.
Frances Reinke, 93, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, May 11, 2018, in St. Anthony's Continuing Care Center, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Robert L. Smith, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, May 11, 2018, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty surrounded by his family. Arrangements are pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.