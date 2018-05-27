Peter Burks

May 23, 2018
BETTENDORF - Peter E. “Pete” Burks, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday, June 1, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge & Kimberly. Memorials in Pete's name can be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Pete was born to Eugene and Helen Burks in Rock Island, Illinois. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Augustana College with his degree in accounting; while at Augustana, he was president of Phi Omega Phi, and was in the “Who's Who” of American Colleges and Universities. Pete was united in marriage to Karen Miller on July 14, 1957. He was an executive with Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Company. Pete was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kiwanis, and Gyro Club. Pete volunteered for many years with Habitat for Humanity; was the Chairman of the Hardee's Golf Classic (now John Deere Classic); and a member of Davenport Country Club. Pete loved to golf, watch the Iowa Hawkeyes, and was a world traveler; but his absolute favorite thing was when “the gang” (family) was all together.
Those left to honor Pete are his wife, Karen; children: Nancy (Jim) Dever, Lynn (Mike) Dreyer, and Michael Burks: and grandchildren: Sam Dever, Michael Dreyer, Matt Dever, Maggie (Aaron) Caldwell and Rebekka Burks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his Aunt Elizabeth Ryan.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Genesis East Medical Center ICU for their love and support.
