Petra Dolan

March 12, 1966 - May 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Petra Jean Dolan, 52, of Davenport. peacefully passed May 29, 2018, surrounded by her family at home.
An informal memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday June 2, 2018, behind the fire station at Lindsey Park in the Village of East Davenport, followed by a celebration of life at Bleyart's Tap. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Dolan Berrie (C/O Randy Berrie) at the memorial.
Quad-Cities Cremation Center, Silvis is assisting the family
Petra Jean Dolan was born March 12, 1966, in Davenport to James and Alberta (O'Brien) Dolan. She was a hairdresser for 10 years and had a long career in retail. She also spent five years at Oscar Mayer, ending her working career as a caregiver for recovering addicts, alcoholics and intellectually disabled individuals. Petra had a passion for this work due to her prior struggles with addiction, recently celebrating 17 years of sobriety, an accomplishment she was particularly proud of.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alberta Dolan, and her sister, Andrea Noth. She is survived by her two brothers, Christopher and John Dolan; her two sisters, Liz Tacheny and Clarissa Gadient; her partner, Randy Berrie; her children, Dolan Berrie, Kayla and Justin Nelson (CA), Brittany Shell, Margaret Dolan, and Katy McCluskey Rush; and her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Condolences may be made at illowcremation.com.