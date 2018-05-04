Phillip Tubbs

May 23, 1939 - May 2, 2018
MOLINE -- Phillip V. “Butch” Tubbs, 78, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, surrounded by his children and loved ones, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Phil was born on May 23, 1939, to Jesse and Matilda Tubbs in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Judith Ferrall and they later ended their marriage. He then went on to meet and marry, his soul mate, Sharon Gibson. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1966, as a gunners mate, aboard the USS Des Moines. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1988, where he was a machinist.
Phil enjoyed the beauty, and collecting, of antiques. He had a passion for food and spending time outdoors. He also loved to travel.
Those honoring his memory are his loving wife, Sharon; children: Eugene (Melissa) Tubbs, Phyllis (Eric) Mossage, and Cheryl (Joseph) Raskin; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judith Flint, brother Richard Tubbs, and step-daughter Tammy Van Hoosier
The family would like to thank the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for keeping him comfortable.