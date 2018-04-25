Phyllis Brown

March 14, 1926-January 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — A celebration of life for Phyllis I. Brown, 91, of Davenport will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Christian Center Church, 2103 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.
Phyllis went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 14, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Davenport.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Phyllis Irene Revelle was born on March 14, 1926, in Davenport, the daughter of William and Agnes (Fuller) Revelle. She married Verde Beede on April 8, 1950, in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1961. She then married J.L. Brown on December 21, 1967, in California. He preceded her in death in 2004. Phyllis worked as a registered nurse for 26 years, retiring in 1973.
Phyllis was a member of Christian Center Church in Blue Grass and Davenport where she and her husband, J.L. taught Sunday School and led the youth. She was a prayer warrior who loved to study her Bible. She had a passionate desire to make sure each person she met had an opportunity to know Jesus as Lord and Savior.
Survivors include her step-sons, Jerry (Laura) Brown and Don (Kaarin) Brown, and step-daughter: Judy (Newton) Skinner, all of California; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she treated as her very own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a brother, Rev. Joe Revelle; and sister, Dorothy Karwoski.
Memorials may be made to Christian Center Church.
