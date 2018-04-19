October 18, 1940-April 16, 2018
CEDAR RAPIDS — Phyllis Froehlich, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died April 16, 2018. Private burial at a later date. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include her sons, David Jr. and Thomas (Amanda) Froehlich; grandchildren, David III and Dillon, and Julius and Sydney; four great-grandchildren; and eight siblings.
She was born October 18, 1940, in Iowa. She married David Froehlich in 1961. They traveled often and she couldn't stay put. Phyllis enjoyed playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her husband and four siblings.
Memorials may be directed to a local hospice organization.
