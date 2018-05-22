Phyllis Maniscalco

May 2, 1933 - May 19, 2018
MOLINE - Phyllis J. Maniscalco, 85, of Moline, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis.
Phyllis' wishes were to be cremated with no public services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
The former Phyllis JoAnn Dawson was born May 2, 1933, in Davenport, the daughter of Everett “Don” and Esie (Snyder) Dawson. She married Tony Maniscalco on June 20, 1954, in Davenport. He died July 6, 1994.
Tony was a pizza pioneer, bringing the first pizza place to the Quad-Cities from Southside Chicago. Together with her husband, she owned and operated first Tony's Club Capri and then a home improvement company. Her passion was music and theater, competing in national competitions with Sweet Adelines International, traveling with the Ken Paulsen Band on cruise ships, and performing at Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, and later in life, spending time with her son walking in the mall.
Phyllis is survived by two children, Giana (Steve) Lovell of Moline, and Tony Maniscalco of Moline; two granddaughters, Brynn and Kelsey; a sister, Patsy Frank of Geneseo, Illinois; and a niece, Ginny Brunk of Lynn Center, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Don Dawson; and a sister, Georgina Tevis.
