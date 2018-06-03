Phyllis Roberts

May 27, 2018
DAVENPORT - Phyllis Pauline Roberts, 82, of Davenport, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Kahl Home for the Aged and Infirmed.
Celebration of life services will be held 1:30 p.m. June 4, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, with Pastor Sylvia Larson officiating, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Roads. The family will greet friends from 12:30 until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Phyllis was born in 1935, the daughter of Paul and Fonda (Bass) Bonnett in Chariton, Iowa. Phyllis married Jerry Roberts in 1950. Phyllis worked for 40 years at Davenshire's in Davenport as a supervisor. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to fish fries and cooking fish. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and flowers and really enjoyed her time with family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 67 years, 2 daughters, Katherine (Greg) Vanosdell, Phoenix, Ariz., Karen Schroeder, Denver Colo., 8 grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Adam, Nolan Schroeder, Nathan, Natalie, Nicole Vanosdell, Elicia Wulf, Sisters Patty Hull, Des Moines, Iowa, and Martha Lewis, Pasadena, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, Dan Roberts; 2 sisters Francis, and Helen Louise.
