Polly Haas

February 20, 1934-April 3, 2018
HELENA, Mont. — Polly Ann Perry Haas, 84, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2018, in Helena, Montana, and can now join her husband of 59 years. She was born in Morrow, Arkansas, on February 20, 1934, to John and Hattie Perry. She was the youngest of five children, and was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; two children, Mike Haas and Connie Demarest; and beloved grandson, David Demarest.
Polly grew up in rural Arkansas during very lean times, and then spent other years of her youth in Elko, Nevada, with her dear brother, Wayne. Polly then met her husband of nearly 60 years, Ken, a WWII veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Ken and Polly lived in Bettendorf for the majority of their married life, but about a year and a half ago, Polly relocated to Helena to be near her son, Greg, and his family. Polly was an avid and gifted gardener who could grow anything anywhere and just plain had the magic of the “green thumb.” She had a knack of impersonating and embellishing voices of almost anyone and, of course, created various voices for the various cats and dogs that she had or was brought into contact with. She loved to visit and had the gift of gab, and will be fondly remembered for her “Pollyisms” and snigglets.
Polly worked with the Bettendorf school district as a librarian for many years and imparted the love of reading to countless children.
Polly is survived by her son, Greg Haas (Carla) and their daughter, Hannah; son-in-law Roger Demarest (Christine) and granddaughters Betsy Demarest (Stacy) and Rachel Requet (Keith), and numerous great-grand children, nieces and nephews, and her beloved two Siamese cats, Tyler and Mosby.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date in Iowa.
If you knew Polly or the family and would like to donate in her memory, please contribute to your local Humane Society, which she passionately supported. Please send any condolences or personal comments to the family by visiting www.aswfuneralhome.com.