FUNERALS

Today

Raul Limon Alvarez, 12:30 p.m. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Sonny Bachman, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Garry L. Bovee, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Charles Brown, 7 p.m., The Fountains Retirement Community, Bettendorf.

William E. Heidel Jr., 1 p.m. Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Ronald James Stein, 11 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.

Tomorrow

Nina Bayer, 11 a.m. St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf.

Kathleen Bingman, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Funeral Home, Moline.

Susan Temple Boeye 11 a.m. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.

Jack R. Dittmer, 83, Davenport, noon, Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Rev. Ronald B. Ferrell, 2 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church.Bettendorf.

Elaine H. Froumis, 10:30 a.m. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island

Lawrence E. Kistner Sr., 10:30 a.m. Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe, Moline

Michael Earl (Pitts) Paul, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Lucille Joyce Puck, 10 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Shirline Bragg Rockett, 1 p.m. Grace City Church, Rock Island.

Rex A. Schwaninger, 10:30 a.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

Basil 'Sam' Skidmore, noon, Calvary Church, Muscatine.

Gerald Eldon Weiss, 10:30 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, Iowa.

