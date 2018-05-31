FUNERALS
Today
Raul Limon Alvarez, 12:30 p.m. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Sonny Bachman, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Garry L. Bovee, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Charles Brown, 7 p.m., The Fountains Retirement Community, Bettendorf.
William E. Heidel Jr., 1 p.m. Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Ronald James Stein, 11 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.
Tomorrow
Nina Bayer, 11 a.m. St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf.
Kathleen Bingman, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Funeral Home, Moline.
Susan Temple Boeye 11 a.m. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Jack R. Dittmer, 83, Davenport, noon, Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Rev. Ronald B. Ferrell, 2 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church.Bettendorf.
Elaine H. Froumis, 10:30 a.m. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island
Lawrence E. Kistner Sr., 10:30 a.m. Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe, Moline
Michael Earl (Pitts) Paul, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Lucille Joyce Puck, 10 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Shirline Bragg Rockett, 1 p.m. Grace City Church, Rock Island.
Rex A. Schwaninger, 10:30 a.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf.
Basil 'Sam' Skidmore, noon, Calvary Church, Muscatine.
Gerald Eldon Weiss, 10:30 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, Iowa.