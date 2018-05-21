FUNERALS
Today
Verna Colmark, noon, Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
Thomas McMahon Sr., 11 a.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
David Olsen, 11 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Alice Marie Howell Wild Shaw, 10 a.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline.
Barbara Smith, 2 p.m., Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.
Maurice Tinnes, 10:30 a.m., Faith United Church of Christ, Davenport.
Gary Adams, 1:30 p.m., Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Tomorrow
Rhonda R. Elder, 2 p.m., Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.
Nadine Gay, noon, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Hazie Hallman, 11 a.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.
Richard Requet, 10 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, Rock Island.