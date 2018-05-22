Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FUNERALS

Today

Rhonda R. Elder, 2 p.m., Runge Funeral Home, Davenport.

Nadine Gay, 12 p.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Hazie Hallman, 11 a.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.

Richard Requet, 10 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Mary Bargenquast, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Lyle Cook Sr., 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Leatrice Malone, 5:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.

Raymond Messmer, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Charles "Bun" Rodenburg, 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

