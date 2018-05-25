FUNERALS
Today
Alvan Garmon, 10:30 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.
Baxter Kelly, 11 a.m., Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport.
Dr. Donald J. "Don" Lantow, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Lois B. Lundvall, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Dorothy Stoker, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.
Joan Turner, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
Tomorrow
Wilber and Alice Bequeaith, noon, Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Joline C. Henss, 10:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, Moline.
Amanda Hultgren, 11:30 a.m., Dennison Funeral Homes, Viola, Illinois.
Marian E. McCallum, 11:30 a.m., Bettendorf Presbyterian Church.
Warren Lee Vitek, 4 p.m., Wahkonsa Country Club.