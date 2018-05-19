Pending
Raymond A. Messmer, 97, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Beverly Oldham, 85, of Tipton, Iowa, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Tipton. Arrangements are pending at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
Frances Reinke, 93, formerly of Moline, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at St. Anthony's, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Dakota Wolber, 25, of Murrieta, California, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson, Illinois.
Dorothy J. Zaleski, 82, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, in Mission. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.