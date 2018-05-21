Pending
Vernon L. Goodman, 59, of Moline, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at UnityPoint Trinity West in Rock Island. Arrangements are being handled by Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Lois B. Lundvall, 102, of Davenport, passed away on May 20, 2018, at Ridge Crest Village. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Kirk Lydy, 59, of Galesburg, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, in OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Galesburg. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Marjorie J. McBride, 94, a resident of Blue Grass, died on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf.
Phyllis Maniscalco, 85, formerly of Moline, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Charles S. Uskacitch, Jr., 61, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, in his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Melvin "Dale" Way, 86, of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.