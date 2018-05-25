Pending
Peter E. “Pete” Burks, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Bonnie B. Haskins, 86, of Muscatine, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Lester Honeyman, 90, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mark D. Jurmu, 54, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Donald D. Lawson, 77, of Moline, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Trinity Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Timothy A. Maxwell, 60, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, May 23, in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Charles Alvin Muilenburg, 73, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Manor Care, Locust Street, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.
Matthew Richardson, 30, of Clinton, passed away May 17, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Shirline Bragg Rockett, 68, Davenport, passed away Wednesday May 23, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Fred Stemmley, 97, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, formerly of Orion, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at. Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo, Illinois.
Ellen V. Tietje, 97, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2018, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.