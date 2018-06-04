PENDING
Shirley J. Belanger, of East Moline, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Richard D. Frieden, 85, of Muscatine/Bettendorf, passed away on June 2, 2018. Services are pending with Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Patricia Ann Fritz, 88, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Crest health Center, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Mary Jacks, 75, of Moline, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, in her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Martha Francis Schwartz, 97, passed away on June 2, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Mary J. Seyller, 87, of East Moline, formerly Hooppole, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Aperion Care, East Moline. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel.