PENDING
Paul P. Brulet, 59, passed away May 21, 2018. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Conrad Robert Gregg passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home. The Henderson-Barker Funeral home in West Liberty, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph A. Keppy Jr., 79, of Durant, died on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Rita E. Long, 68, a resident of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, at Genesis East, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Joyce Mary Mitchell, 86, of Savanna, Ill., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, Savanna. Arrangements are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Robert L. Ruhl died Friday, June 1, 2018, at his home. Services are pending with Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, Ill.