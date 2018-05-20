Pending
Charles "Charlie" A. Brown, 82, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice house. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Lyle R. Cook Sr., 85, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Patrick Allen Hazelwood, 70, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, due to an accident. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Pat's arrangements and his family,
Robert Baxter Kelly, 88, of Davenport passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Trinity Unity point Health, Rock Island. Services are pending at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Anne Kirby, 54, of LeClaire, died Friday, May 18, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital, Rock Island. Services are pending at Weerts Funeral Home.
Peter F. Koos, 85, of Davenport, died at his residence on Friday, May 18, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Leatrice J. Malone, 77, a resident of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018 at Genesis East, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Lois A. Reinke, 89, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Dorothy H. Stoker, 96, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Porter Hospice in Denver. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Burgess D. Walker, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.