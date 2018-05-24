Pending
Eugene “Gene” Beaston, 59, of Moline, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Dolores I. Fox, 87, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Elmhurst, Ill. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
James R. Krueger, 74, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Bettendorf Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending with McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Dale L. McCuen, 71, of Davenport, passed away May 11, 2018, at his home under hospice care. Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings, South Dakota, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Larry E. Moens, 67, of Colona, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Norman I. Rich, 91, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Rock Island and Davenport, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minn. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
James C. Wright, 90, of Morrison, Ill., died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his home.