Pending
Patricia J. Bauer, 78, of Bettendorf, passed away, Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary.
Ida "Susie" Bell, 90, of Davenport, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Kahl Home. Arrangements are pending at Weerts, Davenport.
Shirley C. Bush, 95, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Nellie Hufford, 90, of Milan, Illinois, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, in her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Larry Kistner, 89, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, in New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
William L. "Bill" Lineburg, Jr., 66, of Rantoul, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Chambers, Eldridge.
Kathy Sadler, 56, of Iowa City, passed away Friday, May 25, 2018, at Mercy Hospice in Iowa City. Arrangements are being handled by Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service.
Frances M. McBride, 96, of Port Byron, Ill., died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements are pending with Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Hazel M. Miller, 96, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, May 27 2018, at the Marigold Rehab & Health Care Center, Galesburg, Ill. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Steven M. Price, 60, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at UP Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements are at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Roger H. Struss, 93 of Silvis, formerly or Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo. Among survivors include his wife, Joanne.
Gertrude E. "Betty" Swanson-Henry, 90, of Albany, Ill., died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Resthave Home in Morrison, Ill. Arrangements are pending at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Homes.