Pending
Deborah A. Adamson, 64, of Moline, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab Center in Rock Island. Arrangements are being handled by Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.
Nina J. Bayer, 80, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Lt. Col. Brian D. Curry, 50, a resident of LeClaire, died suddenly on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Rev. Ronald B. Ferrell, 73, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa, died on Friday, May 25, 2018, at Manor Care-Utica Ridge in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Violet E. Gibbons, 79, formerly of Cambridge, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Carlton, Oregon, with her family by her side. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Sheryl Gragg, 60, of Moline, died May 26, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice. Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
William E. Heidel, 91, of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jaye H. Painter, 63, of Colona, passed away May 26, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Schroder Mortuary in Colona.
Roberta Plath, 66, of Davenport, died Friday, May 25, 2018, in her home. Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Rex A. Schwaninger, 69, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Harvey L. Schroeder, 84, of Morrison, Ill., died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Pleasant View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morrison. Arrangements are pending at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Homes, LTD, Morrison.
Susie Yerington, 62, of Tipton, Iowa, died Friday, May 25, Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.