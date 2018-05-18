Pending
Thomas William McMahon Sr., 98, DeWitt, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at West Wing Place in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
David S. Olson, 65, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Terry E. Peck, 75, of Prophetstown, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Windsor Manor, Morrison, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home, Prophetstown.
Patricia L. Shaw, 87, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Barbara A. Smith, 85, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Fred Stemmley, 97, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, formerly of Orion, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
James F. “Jim” Wyffels, 84, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.