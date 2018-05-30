Pending
Glen R. Anderson, 84, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Robert "Bob" L. Bastian, 61, of Hanover, Illinois, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
Marilyn N. Benzon, 95 of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Delavan, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Joan Blaser, 86, of East Moline, formerly of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at ParkVista, East Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Bobby F. Bond, 83, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Jack R. Dittmer, 85, of Davenport, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Benny E. Emerson, 55, of East Moline, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.
Lloyd G. Erboe, 77, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Mercy Hospice, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch, Iowa.
Karen Sue (Campbell) Erickson, 70, of Muscatine, passed away May 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Earl Greif, 82, of Orion, Illinois, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Lee Patrick Hogan, 77, of Davenport, passed away Friday, May 25, 2018, in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Joyce C. Houston, 74, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Nellie Hufford, 90, of Milan, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Wilma J. Karol, 86, of Clinton, passed away May 28, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes.
Hazel M. Miller, 95, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Marigold Rehab and Health Care Center, Galesburg. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo.
Paul G. Powers, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Iowa City Rehab Center. Arrangements are pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch.
Bette Reeder, 87, of Moline, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Charles H. Schwenke, 82, of LeClaire, died on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Louise Shepherd, 85, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Kenneth E. Spidle, 92, of Milan, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Kristine L. Spore, 59, of Milan, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Roger H. Struss, 93, of Silvis, formerly of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Jean D. Swartz, 70, of Live Oak, Texas, formerly of Moline and Kankakee, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Northeast Methodist Hospital, Live Oak. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.