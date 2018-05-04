Ralph Dodds

1934 - 2018
DAVENPORT - Ralph L. Dodds, 84, of Davenport, passed away May 1 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, May 6, from 2-4 p.m. at the West End ALANO Club, 2603 Rockingham Road, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Heart Association www.heart.org or Norma Leah Foundation for Ovarian Cancer www.normaleah.org.
Ralph was born in 1934 in Davenport, Iowa, to Ralph and Viola Dodds. He was united in marriage to Audrey Thiemann on October 11, 1952. For 32 years, he drove truck for the local Teamster Union along with the United State Naval Reserves. Ralph loved to spend his time outside on his deck, traveling, camping, watching old Western movies, especially John Wayne, and when Audrey asked him to, he would watch the Chicago Cubs with her. Most of all he loved to have family breakfast, even if it was at dinner time.
Those left to honor Ralph's memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Audrey; their six children: Bill (Marybeth) Dodds, Karen Conger, Kevin (Connie) Dodds, Kathy (Eldon) Ringgenberg, Wally Dodds (Fiance Lee Caron), and Bob (Sherry) Dodds; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great- grandchildren; and his brother, Gordon (Judy) Dodds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Muriel Grant, and his grandson Drew Dodds.
Online condolences to the Dodds family maybe left by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com